Govt add $20m to fund for tertiary studies after Covid disruptions

The Government has announced they are adding a further $20 million to the Hardship Fund for Learners due to the difficult circumstances faced by many tertiary students this year due to Covid-19.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement on Wednesday the funding will help around 15,000 tertiary students to stay connected to their studies and learning.

“We know a strong public health response is the best approach to Covid-19, and we know that in taking swift, decisive action we give our tertiary students the best chance to return to their studies in workshops, classrooms and lecture theatres,” Hipkins said.

“But the Government also recognises that Covid-19 has made continuing to study difficult.

“In Budget 2020, we established the $20 million Hardship Fund for Learners.

"We then extended the fund with a further $10 million as part of Budget 2021. We know that this fund is helping people, which is why we are extending it for a third time.

“We are also ensuring that MSD will have the discretion to continue paying out both student loans and allowances to learners who are unable to resume their study until Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.”

The additional money will be paid to tertiary providers, as it was previously, who disburse it to their learners.

Hipkins said the money can be used to help students who are facing any kind of hardship that is interfering with their ability to progress with their study such as financial challenges or technology-related costs where Covid-19 restrictions remove options for face-to-face study.

“Because students’ needs are diverse, this funding is flexible.

"Tertiary providers understand the needs of their students and will distribute it in the way that is most suitable. Learners may receive either cash grants, or goods/services purchased on their behalf,” Hipkins said.

“Covid-19 is a tricky and unpredictable virus that will be with us for some time yet. That is why through today’s funding we are supporting learners’ current financial needs and helping to provide cover into the start of 2022.

“If you are a tertiary student and need support to keep studying, please talk to your provider.”

The Tertiary Education Commission will be working directly with providers to manage this additional funding, Hipkins added.