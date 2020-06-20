Govt 'acted unreasonably' converting Stamford Plaza to Covid-19 isolation hotel - Chief Ombudsman

The Government "acted unreasonably" when it turned Auckland's Stamford Plaza into a managed isolation hotel, the Chief Ombudsman has found.

Stamford Plaza in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Residents at the building raised concerns when they were told the hotel would be used for managed isolation, complaining they weren't consulted.

While most of the building is a hotel, apartments on the top floor of the Stamford Plaza are home to around 300 people.

Residents also raised concerns over the safety measures being brought in, including corridors being used by both residents and security staff monitoring the new arrivals.

In his findings released today, Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says the All-Of-Government Covid-19 response group "acted unreasonably" converting the hotel into a managed isolation facility.

His investigation found residents weren't consulted directly as a health and safety plan was developed, then they weren't given the plan until more than two weeks after the hotel started operating as managed isolation.

"[Cabinet] has accepted that the processes surrounding the establishment of Stamford Plaza as a managed isolation facility have not run smoothly," Boshier says in his report.

"It has acknowledged that processes should change, and will."

Boshier recommends the Government apologise to the body corporate group and acknowledge the specific issues raised.