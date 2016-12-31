 

Governor-General's New Year message includes reminder to 'be prepared' for quakes

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy has used her New Year message to remind New Zealanders they all need to be prepared for earthquakes.

"In 2016, New Zealanders were reminded again of the impermanence of the ground beneath our feet," Dame Patsy said in her video message this morning.

"The Kaikoura earthquakes and the devastation that followed show how the world around us can change in mere seconds and that we all need to be prepared," she said. 

"Events like these remind us that what really matters are friends, family and our connections with our communities. 

"Wherever you are, and whoever you're with, I hope you're looking forward to the new year and the promise it brings," Dame Patsy said.

"All the best for 2017."

Dame Patsy, who succeeded Sir Jerry Mateparae as Governor-General in September, also spoke of "successes we celebrated" during 2016, as the video showed images including our Rio Olympics team's homecoming, and the movie Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

New Year is also a time to remember "transitions and change", she said, to pictures of her swearing in as Governor General, and the swearing in of the Bill English Government.

As Dame Patsy referred to the "poignant farewells for those who left us", the video included photos of the late unionist Helen Kelly, cricketer Martin Crowe, Maori academic Ranginui Walker and photographer Marti Friedlander, all of whom died during 2016.

