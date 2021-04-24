Governor General urges Kiwis to 'reflect and honour' lives lost in Anzac Day address

New Zealand’s Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy says this year’s Anzac Day creates the opportunity for Kiwis to "remember, reflect and honour those who have served”.

Tomorrow’s commemorations are the first expected to go ahead after two years of disruption. Covid-19 put a stop to mass gatherings and public memorials last year and in 2019, Anzac Day fell just a month after the terrorist attacks in Christchurch.

Reddy touched on the impact that the pandemic had on cancelling commemorations which unified a sense of duty for New Zealanders.

“We showed our commitment to honouring Anzac legacy by taking the time to stop, remember and say a quiet ‘thank you’ to all those who have sacrificed themselves to our nation."

She’s joined alongside Australian Governor-General David Hurley, reflecting back at the countries’ close partnership, forged on the battlegrounds of World War I and II.

It’s the second year in a row both Governors General have made a joint address to mark the occasion.

Hurley noted the day of remembrance extends beyond those who fought in both world wars, making sure to highlight the men and women who serve today.

“It is as much about those who serve in uniform today or who have served in recent years as it is about our ancestors who served alongside each other at Gallipoli.”

Reddy added: “It is a day when our modern veterans and those who are in uniform should know that we are grateful for their service.