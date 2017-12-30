 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Governor-General highlights role of women in New Year message but says 'there is still more to be done'

share

Source:

NZN

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy has chosen to highlight the role of women in society in her New Year message.

New Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.

New Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.

Source: 1 NEWS

"The fact that currently our prime minister, governor-general and chief justice are all women can be viewed as evidence of progress with gender equity, but we look forward to the day when it no longer draws comment," she said in a message that noted this year is the 125th anniversary of women achieving the right to vote in New Zealand parliamentary elections.

The Labour leader officially becomes the country's leader in a ceremony at Government House in Wellington.
Source: 1 NEWS

She says when women and men can participate equally in our democracy, they are empowered to create more inclusive communities and a better future for generations to come.

"We look forward to the day when women no longer have to contend with sexual harassment and domestic violence.

"We look forward to the day when women no longer face barriers in their careers, just because they are women," she said.

The latest Dames and Knights Companions come from fields as diverse as fashion, government and Maori affairs.
Source: 1 NEWS

When women and men have the same opportunities to reach their potential in whatever roles they choose, there are significant economic and social benefits, she says.

"We look forward to the day when men and women are valued and supported equally as they care for their children, and men are encouraged to join careers that may previously have been seen as women's roles."

She said New Zealand should be proud of its history, including being the first country in the world where all women had the right to vote.

"My challenge to all New Zealanders is to recognise that there is still more to be done."

Dame Patsy has a law degree from Victoria University in Wellington. In 1987 she joined Brierley Investments as group legal counsel and subsequently became group manager for special projects.

During her 11 years at Brierley Investments she was involved in numerous mergers and acquisitions, including the privatisation and subsequent flotation of Air New Zealand, and the construction, establishment and flotation of Sky City Entertainment.

Dame Patsy had extensive experience in governance and consulting roles before becoming New Zealand's 21st governor-general in September 2016.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:38
1
Mandy van Houten's co-workers say she should share the money, but only her signature was on the ticket.

US waitress pockets $400K lottery win as co-workers miss out

2
Police car generic.

One dead in New Year's Day crash in Tauranga

11:00
3
Fireworks at Auckland’s Sky Tower kicked off the new year in the City of Sails.

Happy New Year! Auckland's skies lit up with fireworks over Sky Tower to welcome in 2018

00:22
4
With a few hours still to go, the road toll for 2017 was 378, up from 327 in 2016.

Two more road fatalities in the final hours of 2017

5

Live stream: New Year’s fireworks light up the Auckland skyline

02:23
The latest Dames and Knights Companions come from fields as diverse as fashion, government and Maori affairs.

Governor-General highlights role of women in New Year message but says 'there is still more to be done'

"We look forward to the day when women no longer have to contend with sexual harassment and domestic violence."

11:00
Fireworks at Auckland’s Sky Tower kicked off the new year in the City of Sails.

Happy New Year! Auckland's skies lit up with fireworks over Sky Tower to welcome in 2018

Fireworks at Auckland's Sky Tower kicked off the new year in the City of Sails.

Surfer footprints on sandy beach with green waves breaking at Wainui Beach, Gisborne, New Zealand

Large swells set to bring dangerous waves across NZ's west coast on New Year's Day

MetService says the waves are caused by a deep storm in the Southern Ocean.

Listen to the gasps as financial advisor Hannah McQueen shares an insight into her clients' spending.

Lotto website glitch prevents punters checking tickets

Numerous punters have vented their frustration about the glitch.

02:36
They should be left to the experts, authorities say, amid concerns about the fire risk.

Revellers urged not see in the new year with fireworks in dry South Island

Bonfires can easily get out of control, especially when it's windy and those responsible are drinking alcohol.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 