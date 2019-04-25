Governor-General to donate 20% of salary over six months to charities

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Governor-General will be donating 20 per cent of her salary over the next six months to support numerous charities.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement released today, Dame Patsy Reddy said the money would be used to support the work of St John, Women’s Refuge, KidsCan, the SPCA and the Arts Foundation. She said she wanted to show leadership and support for sectors affected during the pandemic.

“I am very conscious of the impact of the current situation on all New Zealanders and feel it is important to offer support to organisations helping some of the most vulnerable members of our community," she said.