Government's travel assistance policy confusing and unfair, say cancer patients

Katie Bradford 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

Cancer patients are demanding changes to a government policy that provides accommodation and travel subsidies to those that need treatment.

Cancer patients who are supposed to be subsidised when travelling to receive their treatment say they're not getting a fair deal.
They say the policy is confusing and leaves too many people unable to access it.

Cancer patient Sue Baird told 1 NEWS she travels 42 kilometres every day to Wellington hospital for treatment.

"It costs $20-30 a day, I come every single day, five days a week."

Sue misses out on government subsidised travel assistance because she's 8km out of zone.

This means she gets no help with accommodation or petrol costs.

Mike Kernaghan of the Cancer Society doesn't think its fair.

"You've got an 89-year-old woman whose husband is 91, they travel 97.1km for their treatment when the threshold is 100km."

"They can't stay overnight and they can't get any funding for their transport."

The Cancer Society says the policy is disjointed and different district health boards have different rules.

Sue's message to the health ministry is simple.

"I'd like them to step up, especially for the elderly people and people on their own. They need a lot of help, and make the funding easier."

The Cancer Society has pressed for a review of the system, and the health ministry's promising to do that later this year.

Katie Bradford

