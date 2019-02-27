Government's plan to curb deadly synthetic cannabis crisis seriously flawed, officials warned

The Government was told by its own officials that a plan to curb the deadly synthetic cannabis crisis was seriously flawed.

Treasury told Cabinet before the announcement in December that the plan could end up criminalising the very people they were attempting to help.

“The regulatory proposals are unlikely to achieve the Government’s aim,” Treasury said.

“The Treasury supports the proposed funding for health and education initiatives. The regulatory options, however, are likely to criminalise some synthetics drug users."

A key part of the Government’s plan was to go easy on users and hard on suppliers. Police Minister Stuart Nash had this message at the time for suppliers: “We will come after you and we will find you."

But Treasury was particularly concerned that the bar was set too low for those deemed suppliers. It argued the 56 grams threshold could be just a couple of days supply for a heavy synthetic cannabis user.

“A low presumption of supply level risks criminalising dependent users,” Treasury said.

Officials also told the Government there were concerns about the limited consultation and a lack of evidence that increased penalties reduces harm.

In a statement Health Minister David Clark said the Government is acting urgently, but with due consideration.

“A health response must include a crackdown on the suppliers of these drugs, but at the same time we need to treat the use of drugs as a health issue by removing barriers to people seeking help,” Dr Clark said.

“Treasury’s advice was one view among a range of advice considered during the formation of the Government’s response to synthetic drugs. I did not agree with its advice.”

But Treasury’s concerns are shared.

JustSpeak Director Tania Sawicki Mead said: "Trying to both have a tough on crime approach simultaneously to one that treats users with health services is contradictory."

National’s Simeon Brown, who had a private members bill on synthetic cannabis last year, wasn’t impressed.