TODAY |

Government's new $54m homelessness scheme long overdue, housing official admits

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Social Issues
Politics
Homelessness

The Government’s new $54 million programme to tackle New Zealand's homelessness "should’ve happened a long time ago", Associate Housing Minister Kris Faafoi said.

The Government yesterday announced funding, which includes $31 million over the next four years for 67 intensive case managers and navigators to work with people and a further $16 million for increased social services. It goes towards an initiative called the Sustaining Tenancies Programme.

Associate Housing Minister Kris Faafoi told TVNZ1's Breakfast today the new case managers, contracted by the Ministry of Social Development, will help "complex families" engage with different agencies.

"What these social workers will do is navigate these people, whether it be health, whether it be MSD, and make sure that they're looked after so they can stay in the tenancy or the house we got them in.

"It's pretty simple stuff actually that should've happened a long time ago."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The package is going to help those at risk of losing their rentals and reduce pressure on the hostels and motels that are often used as emergency housing. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Faafoi said many of those living on the street were vulnerable and have complex issues, including addiction problems and mental health problems.

The programme compliments the Government’s existing investment in the Housing First Programme, which gets people into homes before tackling those other issues.

"What we're trying to do is get them set up properly so they don't go back into a cycle of homelessness," Mr Faafoi said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“Everyone in New Zealand should have a place to call home and the support they need to keep it,” said Associate Housing Minister Kris Faafoi. Source: 1 NEWS

"We want to prevent homelessness, but if it does happen we want to stop it reoccurring, and making sure that we've got the right health professionals, budget experts, making sure that quite simply people can help them look after their properties so their landlords can have a good relationship with them."

Mr Faafoi said it was "some of the simple stuff I think we can at least do to make sure that some of these extremely complex families stay in their homes, or if we're putting them into a home we set them up so they can stay in it".

"A little bit of investment before someone is kicked out a of a tenancy can actually save a hell of a lot of money in the long run if they become homeless."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Associate Housing Minister talked about the $54 million programme which aims to get people off the streets. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Social Issues
Politics
Homelessness
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The champion halfback said he was very humbled by the tribute.
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
2
Sbusiso Nkosi scored twice in the 24-18 win but this one was something special.
Springboks wing scores try of the year contender after beating four defenders en route to flying finish
3
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 15: Rieko Ioane looks on during a New Zealand All Blacks training session on August 15, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
Struggling Rieko Ioane one of nine All Blacks released to play in Mitre 10 Cup
4
The Wallabies were brought back down to earth with a 36-0 drubbing by the All Blacks at Eden Park
Michael Cheika breaks down where it went wrong for Wallabies - 'We needed to create doubt'
5
The All Blacks coach admitted he doesn't even understand how the points system works.
Steve Hansen not worried about All Blacks losing No.1 spot to Wales - 'Now they've got the expectation'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Fire generic

Family without a home after early morning Dunedin fire
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

Christchurch liquor store the target of second aggravated robbery in 24 hours
02:27
Ngaire and Ernie Lepper are on a mission to make sure no one gets left behind.

Good Sorts: Matamata couple have spent the past decade driving patients to their hospital appointments
01:46
A select committee has ditched plans to change the status of the land, a change that would have prevented new mining permits being issued.

Kaimai protestors disappointed with government's conservation values