Government's first $1 billion Housing Infrastructure Fund projects to be announced

The first projects that will be built using the Government's $1 billion Housing Infrastructure Fund are about to be announced.

Auckland houses (file picture). Source: istock.com

Prime Minister Bill English and Finance Minister Steven Joyce are in Hamilton to reveal the details.

The government set up the fund in July last year for infrastructure such as roads, drains and water supplies after councils said lack of finance was holding up housing projects.

In February the Government gave councils a hurry up, urging them to firm up their housing plans.

Since then there have been applications from Hamilton, Auckland, Queenstown and Tauranga.

Mr English said there had been intensive discussions over the last six months.

"It's part of the Government's comprehensive plan to lift the rate of house building," Mr English said yesterday.