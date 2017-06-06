 

Government's first $1 billion Housing Infrastructure Fund projects to be announced

The first projects that will be built using the Government's $1 billion Housing Infrastructure Fund are about to be announced.

Auckland, New Zealand - January 11, 2014: New Homes on January 11, 2014. House prices are booming around New Zealand - with the average price of an Auckland city home rocketing to $735,692.

Auckland houses (file picture).

Source: istock.com

Prime Minister Bill English and Finance Minister Steven Joyce are in Hamilton to reveal the details.

The government set up the fund in July last year for infrastructure such as roads, drains and water supplies after councils said lack of finance was holding up housing projects.

In February the Government gave councils a hurry up, urging them to firm up their housing plans.

Since then there have been applications from Hamilton, Auckland, Queenstown and Tauranga.

Mr English said there had been intensive discussions over the last six months.

"It's part of the Government's comprehensive plan to lift the rate of house building," Mr English said yesterday.

"We're now seeing real results, with large numbers of consents and 97 per cent of them turning into houses that will be built."

