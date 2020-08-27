Government's face mask requirement to apply to public transport passengers 12 and older

Every New Zealander aged 12 and above will be required to wear a face covering on some forms of public transport and planes, starting Monday.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed the age requirement today, and said wearing a face covering on public transport is the "right thing do" and will help keep New Zealanders safe from Covid-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced face covers would be mandatory on Monday, but the ins and outs of the policy had not been outlined until today.

Face coverings do not need to be worn by children under 12 or on school buses. Anyone riding in a taxi or Uber also won't have to wear a face mask, but drivers will be required.

People with a disability or physical or mental health condition that makes covering their face unsuitable do not have to wear face coverings are also exempt.

Under Alert Level 2 and above Mr Hipkins says it will be compulsory for anyone aged over 12, bar certain exemptions for health, disability and practicality reasons.

Mr Hipkins said he knew it was a “big change and will take some getting used to” but he said it was a “small thing” that can be done until the country moves back to Level 1.

“The advice from health officials is clear – the use of face coverings can reduce the risk of people spreading Covid-19, particularly where it is hard to maintain physical distance from others. Masks and face coverings do not replace physical distancing – they complement other public health measures,” said Mr Hipkins.

Any form of face covering will be accepted, including a scarf or bandana.

“We want to make this as easy as possible,” said Mr Hipkins.

“We encourage everyone to get three or four washable masks each and are also investigating the potential distribution of reusable masks to those most in need.”

The Health Minister also today confirmed that the Government is releasing a further three million masks for national distribution over the coming days as a one-off boost to immediate supply.

“This will be distributed among iwi, social services groups and community food banks in centres and regions where there is public transport.