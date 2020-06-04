Government's Covid-19 tracing app to alert people potentially exposed to virus

The Government's Covid-19 tracing app is getting an update, which will allow users to be alerted if they've been at a venue at the same time as someone later diagnosed with the virus.

The NZ COVID Tracer app. Source: 1 NEWS

The update will be released this evening, the Ministry of Health says.

As well as letting people send their digital diary to contact tracers if required, people will now be able to set up a notification for if they've visited a location at the same time as someone who later developed Covid-19.

The notification feature won't send any location data to the Ministry of Health.

For visually impaired users, scanning QR codes will now vibrate the device for easier use.

More than 541,000 people have signed up for the app, 6000 more than yesterday, the Ministry of Health says.

Around 816,612 posters have now been scanned since the app was released.

"We continue to encourage as many people as possible to download and use the app," the Ministry of Health said in a statement today.

"This will support our contact tracing efforts in Level 1."

The NZ COVID Tracer app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

