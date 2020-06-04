TODAY |

Government's Covid-19 tracing app to alert people potentially exposed to virus

Source:  1 NEWS

The Government's Covid-19 tracing app is getting an update, which will allow users to be alerted if they've been at a venue at the same time as someone later diagnosed with the virus.

The NZ COVID Tracer app. Source: 1 NEWS

The update will be released this evening, the Ministry of Health says.

As well as letting people send their digital diary to contact tracers if required, people will now be able to set up a notification for if they've visited a location at the same time as someone who later developed Covid-19.

The notification feature won't send any location data to the Ministry of Health.

For visually impaired users, scanning QR codes will now vibrate the device for easier use.

More than 541,000 people have signed up for the app, 6000 more than yesterday, the Ministry of Health says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He says there may be a requirement come Alert Level 1 for businesses to have QR codes ready for people to scan. Source: 1 NEWS

Around 816,612 posters have now been scanned since the app was released.

"We continue to encourage as many people as possible to download and use the app," the Ministry of Health said in a statement today.

"This will support our contact tracing efforts in Level 1."

The NZ COVID Tracer app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

Read More
Covid-19 update: No new cases in NZ for 19th consecutive day

New Zealand currently has no active cases of Covid-19 and is now at 19 days without a new case.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
Technology
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Air New Zealand to resume Auckland to Tokyo flights
2
Overseas investor fined $554,000 after buying waterfront property without approval
3
Government's Covid-19 tracing app to alert people potentially exposed to virus
4
'Concerns' for girl, 14, missing from her Christchurch home for five days
5
New photo of Prince Philip and Queen released to mark Duke of Edinburgh's 99th birthday
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Todd Muller undergoes minor surgery to remove pre-cancerous mole

Pet owners call for change after reports Auckland Council contractor dumped dead cats in ditch, bin

Women in NZ create less polluting emissions during travel than men, study finds

Man accused of murdering baby in South Auckland pleads not guilty