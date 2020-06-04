Government's Covid-19 tracer app gains over 500,000 registrations

The NZ COVID Tracer app has surpassed over half a million registrations, gaining 6,000 more in the past 24 hours.

As of this afternoon the Ministry of Health had recorded 501,000 registrations.

It comes as health officials are encouraging businesses to create a unique QR code of their own, to continue helping Covid-19 contact tracing efforts, even when the New Zealand moves to Alert Level 1.

The number of posters created by businesses to date is now 32,073.

As of today the total number of poster scans is 583,674, which means each registered user has only checked in on average just over one time.

Last week a Ministry of Health spokesperson told 1 NEWS the “NZ Covid Tracer is not intended to replace existing contact tracing processes, which are led by our Public Health Units and the National Close Contact Service”.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield yesterday urged businesses to register for a unique QR code saying businesses should "get with the programme" and that it will be "helpful for all New Zealanders".

He said the Government was looking into making it a requirement for businesses to create a code as and when the country moves into Level 1.