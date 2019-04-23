TODAY |

Government's Cancer Action Plan a 'landmark beginning' says Māori Council

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues
Health

The New Zealand Māori Council has welcomed the Government's Cancer Action Plan, calling it a "landmark beginning" in addressing the issue of cancer for all New Zealanders, particularly Māori.

The Cancer Action Plan will see an extra $60 million of funding given to Pharmac to speed up decision making and help pay for a range of new drugs, including three proposed new cancer medicines.

A new Cancer Control Agency will also be established in December to provide centralised coordination of treatment, from prevention and diagnosis to palliative care.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Government has announced its long-anticipated cancer plan but National has slammed it as "half baked". Source: 1 NEWS

Māori Council executive director Matthew Tukaki says Māori men are at particular risk of bowel cancer, while Māori also suffer breast, prostate and cancers at a rate higher than non-Māori.

"The council has come out strong and hard when it comes to cancer and lifesaving and extending medications because the data related to our people was terrible," he said.

"But cancer impacts all New Zealanders, and, in all reality, we have a tough road ahead of us."

Mr Tukaki says the biggest challenge is the advancement in both medical technology and medication.

"It puts immense pressure on the nation's finances, but we must always find a way to give all Kiwis a fighting chance when it comes to life."

The additional $20 million funding for Pharmac this year and $40 million next year will go towards Lynparza for ovarian cancer, Faslodex for breast cancer, and Venclexta for chronic lymphatic leukaemia.

An online campaign called Act.Live launched today encourages Māori men to have prostrate and bowel cancer tests at a much earlier age.

The council will also be working on a campaign to advocate for more prevention and screening tools for the regions focused on both Maori men, women and their whānau. 

The Executive Director of the New Zealand Māori Council, Matthew Tukaki Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Bystander injured as police are fired upon in Rotorua suburb
2
Breakthrough technology destined for New Zealand promising to help reverse plastic waste crisis
3
'Any takers?' Issac Luke posts public address to NRL clubs in search for new home with Warriors deal ending
4
Formula Two mourns after 22-year-old driver dies of injuries from horror crash
5
Watch: Take a look inside Auckland's newest mall, Westfield Newmarket
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:04

Three people rescued from sinking boat without power near Clarence River

Man critically injured as he skis off cliff on Mt Ruapehu after warnings 'ignored'

Significant drop in youth offending since 2010, report finds

Body found at popular Auckland beach