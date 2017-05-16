Government's Auckland house building promise 'a reheated hodge podge' says Andrew Little

The Government's promise to build 34,000 new houses in Auckland over the next 10 years to help ease the city's housing shortage is "a reheated hodge podge" of existing initiatives, according to Labour leader Andrew Little.

The houses will replace 8300 old, rundown houses, leaving a total of 25,936 actual new homes, including 13,500 newly built social houses and 20,600 affordable and market homes.

Social Housing Minister Amy Adams says in Auckland around $650,000 is the price cap for Homestart eligibility.

But she can't say how many will be in that "affordable" range and Mr Little says we don't know how many first home buyers can actually buy the houses.

"And in the end when you look at the detail it is a reheated hodge podge of either stuff that's been already announced, stuff that's already happening," he said.

Mr Little says the Government is copying Labour's housing policy but Ms Adams says the difference is the Government's work is "very detailed in its development", fully costed and fully funded.

The policy will cost $2.2 billion, with the Government borrowing half of that from the private sector to fund the first phase of the plan before money comes in from house sales and rental returns.

And Housing New Zealand won't have to pay a dividend to the Government for 10 years, to help fund the programme.

Housing New Zealand has only built just over 150 houses in the past year and the Government has cited the lack of builders and infrastructure constraints as reasons for the housing shortage, but Ms Adams is confident about the programme.

"We're confident having spent two years testing this, going through it in a very high degree of detail that this is as fast as these houses can realistically be built," Ms Adams said.