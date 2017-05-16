 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Government's Auckland house building promise 'a reheated hodge podge' says Andrew Little

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Government's promise to build 34,000 new houses in Auckland over the next 10 years to help ease the city's housing shortage is "a reheated hodge podge" of existing initiatives, according to Labour leader Andrew Little.

The scheme, announced today, will cost $2.2 billion.
Source: 1 NEWS

The houses will replace 8300 old, rundown houses, leaving a total of 25,936 actual new homes, including 13,500 newly built social houses and 20,600 affordable and market homes.

Social Housing Minister Amy Adams says in Auckland around $650,000 is the price cap for Homestart eligibility.

But she can't say how many will be in that "affordable" range and Mr Little says we don't know how many first home buyers can actually buy the houses. 

"And in the end when you look at the detail it is a reheated hodge podge of either stuff that's been already announced, stuff that's already happening," he said.

Mr Little says the Government is copying Labour's housing policy but Ms Adams says the difference is the Government's work is "very detailed in its development", fully costed and fully funded. 

The policy will cost $2.2 billion, with the Government borrowing half of that from the private sector to fund the first phase of the plan before money comes in from house sales and rental returns.

And Housing New Zealand won't have to pay a dividend to the Government for 10 years, to help fund the programme.

Housing New Zealand has only built just over 150 houses in the past year and the Government has cited the lack of builders and infrastructure constraints as reasons for the housing shortage, but Ms Adams is confident about the programme.

"We're confident having spent two years testing this, going through it in a very high degree of detail that this is as fast as these houses can realistically be built," Ms Adams said.

"We know the cost of doing it. We know the sequencing. We know the requirements. We know the ability of the construction sector to do it."

Related

Auckland

01:44
Bill English says property speculators have largely been dealt with and houses are being built as fast as is possible.

'It puts more tax on houses just when we need more houses' - PM says Labour's housing plan a bust
03:48
Labour used its election year conference to unveil some more housing policy.

Labour targets property investors in new housing policy
01:50
So far in 2017, the Government's spent $550 million to house Kiwis without a place of their own.

'That's really sad' - NZ spending $6.2m a day on housing support
02:16
Huia and her family are desperate for emergency housing but have been told there's simply nothing in the area.

Housing shortage: We need homes, not motels says Salvation Army

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:08
1
King Maha Vajiralongkorn was filmed strolling around a German mall last year – but the country’s courts don’t want its citizens to see that.

Watch: Rare video of heavily tattooed Thai king wearing small crop top in secret mall visit banned in Thailand

2

Grab the blankets - Rain, wind and even snow set to hit parts of NZ

3

Wellington 19-year-old rugby player in induced coma after 'tragic accident' during game

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

02:00
5
Malone addressed the 2017 Commerce graduates today at Victoria University, or as he encouraged them to call it, Middle Earth.

Watch: Liam Malone delivers powerful and typically quirky speech during uni graduation ceremony


02:00
Malone addressed the 2017 Commerce graduates today at Victoria University, or as he encouraged them to call it, Middle Earth.

Watch: Liam Malone delivers powerful and typically quirky speech during uni graduation ceremony

Malone addressed the 2017 Commerce graduates today at Victoria University, or as he encouraged them to call it, Middle Earth.


Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Documents reveal just how Joanne Harrison ripped off Ministry of Transport for $725k

Emails also show suspicion fell on the employment of a person Harrison contracted as a writer.


04:04
Photographers Christel Yardley and Mike Scott talked to Breakfast about how they captured their photos nominated for the award.

'It's about capturing the emotion' – Canon Media Award photography finalists reveal the secret to capturing an award winning photo

Photographers Christel Yardley and Mike Scott talked to Breakfast about how they captured their photos nominated for the award.

05:08
British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.

Watch: 'He actually is lovely' - Ed Sheeran's tourmate Anne-Marie sings his praises

British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.


01:12
Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

Mental health boss didn't try to stop Mike King resigning, says his input was valued

Dr John Crawshaw says he learned of Mr King's dissatisfaction with the process in a resignation email yesterday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ