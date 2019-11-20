TODAY |

Government's $5.5b Families Package on track to lift 74,000 children out of poverty - report

The Families Package is on track to lift 50,000 to 74,000 children out of poverty, according to a report released today.

The package has helped over 1 million New Zealanders since it came into effect July 1 last year, including those who have been warmer this winter thanks to the Winter Energy Payment, according to the Government. 

The $5.5 billion package aims to help those on middle and low incomes to reduce child poverty.

“In its first year, the Families Package has made a difference to people’s lives, whether they’re new parents with a young baby, a retiree who can afford to turn on the heater in winter, or a working couple with kids at school,” said Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni in a statement.

About 36,000 families have received the Best Start Payment thanks to the package.

"The first stock-take of the Government’s Families Package shows families are getting real support to raise their children after a decade of being left behind,” said Ms Sepuloni.

Those who receive the accommodation supplement got an average increase from $71 to $98 a week.

“We want New Zealand to be the best place in the world to be a child and for everyone who can to be earning, learning, caring or volunteering and the progress reported today shows we’re on our way,” Ms Sepuloni said.

The Ministry of Social Development says 385,000 families will be better off once the package is fully rolled out.
