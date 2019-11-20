Government's $5.5b Families Package on track to lift 74,000 children out of poverty - report

The Families Package is on track to lift 50,000 to 74,000 children out of poverty, according to a report released today.

The package has helped over 1 million New Zealanders since it came into effect July 1 last year, including those who have been warmer this winter thanks to the Winter Energy Payment, according to the Government.

The $5.5 billion package aims to help those on middle and low incomes to reduce child poverty.

“In its first year, the Families Package has made a difference to people’s lives, whether they’re new parents with a young baby, a retiree who can afford to turn on the heater in winter, or a working couple with kids at school,” said Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni in a statement.

About 36,000 families have received the Best Start Payment thanks to the package.

"The first stock-take of the Government’s Families Package shows families are getting real support to raise their children after a decade of being left behind,” said Ms Sepuloni.

Those who receive the accommodation supplement got an average increase from $71 to $98 a week.