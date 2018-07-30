Government wants 'serious solutions' to tackle synthetic cannabis after spike in related deaths

"Serious solutions, as fast as possible" are being sought by the Government to tackle the the spike in synthetic cannabis-related deaths, says Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters.
He said Cabinet had discussed the "worrying spike" in people dying from synthetic cannabis, after 40-45 people died in synthetic cannabis-related deaths since June 2017.
Mr Peters said muliple agencies' actions have been reviewed and the Ministry of Health, Justice, Police and Customs will coordinate "on how to best urgently reduce and the size and supply of the drug with the aim of turning this spike around and getting this dangerous drug out of our communities".
"We’ve got to get on and with the greatest action and urgency begin to provide some serious answers on this issue."
When asked if it meant the Government would consider National MP Simeon Brown’s member's bill to extend the sentences of synthetic cannabis dealers, Mr Peters said on police advice it was better to "look at the big picture rather than take a party parochial position on these issues".
He said there was a group which included Ministers looking at the issue to "find tangible, meaningful policies that do work".