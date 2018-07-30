 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Government wants 'serious solutions' to tackle synthetic cannabis after spike in related deaths

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Health
Crime and Justice

"Serious solutions, as fast as possible" are being sought by the Government to tackle the the spike in synthetic cannabis-related deaths, says Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters. 

He said Cabinet had discussed the "worrying spike" in people dying from synthetic cannabis, after 40-45 people died in synthetic cannabis-related deaths since June 2017.

Mr Peters said muliple agencies' actions have been reviewed and the Ministry of Health, Justice, Police and Customs will coordinate "on how to best urgently reduce and the size and supply of the drug with the aim of turning this spike around and getting this dangerous drug out of our communities".

"We’ve got to get on and with the greatest action and urgency begin to provide some serious answers on this issue."

When asked if it meant the Government would consider National MP Simeon Brown’s member's bill to extend the sentences of synthetic cannabis dealers, Mr Peters said on police advice it was better to "look at the big picture rather than take a party parochial position on these issues".

He said there was a group which included Ministers looking at the issue to "find tangible, meaningful policies that do work". 

Acting PM Winston Peters said he wants to get the “dangerous drug out of our communities”. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Health
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Small pharmacies feeling the pressure with arrival of Aussie giant Chemist Warehouse
2

Great white sharks and orca battle for territory off South African coastline
3

Guilty: Man who dumped partner’s body in Waikato lake convicted of mother-of-three’s murder

4

Could NZ First work with National in 2020? Winston Peters issues warning to Party president after 'whiskey-swilling' jibe
5

Streets cordoned off as Armed Offenders Squad attend 'family harm' incident in Te Kuiti
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Streets cordoned off as Armed Offenders Squad attend 'family harm' incident in Te Kuiti
01:11
Mr Peters gave his final post-Cabinet address before Jacinda Ardern's return from maternity leave.

Watch: Winston Peters tells 'naysayers' of Government's 'impressive record of achievement' with himself at the helm

New ministry guidelines limit firearms handling in schools

Sick? Don't soldier on at work, stay home - insurer

Battle of the breakfast biscuits heats up as Sanitarium takes Weetabix importer to High Court

Alison Pugh
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Business
Food and Drink
Alison Pugh

The battle of the breakfast biscuit has escalated to the High Court in Christchurch, with cereal giant and Weetbix-maker Sanitarium taking legal action against local retailer A Little Bit of Britain, over its importation of Weetabix.

The food manufacturer is trying to block a shipment of 360 boxes of the British cereal Weetabix, saying the product infringes its long-held trademark for Weetbix.

Sanitarium has said the store is able to receive the goods, which have been held by customs at the border since last June, but only if they cover over the branding on the box with a sticker, so as to minimise any confusion.

But Lisa Wilson, owner of A Little Bit of Britain, says that's unnecessary. Arriving at the High Court in Christchurch this morning, the shop owner said it’s a matter of principle.

"We are here because we believe we should be able to sell it. We don’t think it’s a trademark infringement, and we don't believe people would be confused or deceived by Weetabix," Ms Wilson said.

But in court, Sanitarium’s lawyer Clive Elliott QC said this is a simple case.

"It's about the infringement of an iconic New Zealand trademark. Weetbix has been a staple of New Zealand households for 90 years, and is purchased by over fifty percent of New Zealand households," Mr Elliot said.

Rob Savage, the former owner of A Little Bit of Britain, flew back from England to watch the trial. He had his own battle with Sanitarium in 2012 when they took issue with his store selling a British version of Marmite.

He said there's no confusion between the two wheat biscuit products, as the name and packaging are different.

"It's nonsense. It's an absolute nonsense. If you're confused, then you should've gone to Specsavers."

The trial's expected to last three days.

Sanitarium is trying to block the importation of Weetabix. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Business
Food and Drink
Alison Pugh
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:01
1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett talks us through them.

Watch 'Firenado' phenomenon blamed for rapid spread of US wildfires explained by Dan Corbett using 3D modelling

Family of girl killed in Ruapehu bus crash release touching tribute - 'Fly free our beautiful angel'

Documentary on teen's cold case disappearance while hitch-hiking from Hamilton sparks new leads

Watch: Winston Peters tells 'naysayers' of Government's 'impressive record of achievement' with himself at the helm

'The response we've had has been crazy' - community rallies around Whangārei homeless centre

Ruapehu bus crash victim was an Auckland intermediate schoolgirl

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland

A young girl who died following a bus crash on a Mount Ruapehu road on Saturday was a Year 7 student at Glen Eden Intermediate School in West Auckland.

She has been named by police as 11-year-old Hannah Teresa Francis.

The bus carrying 31 passengers crashed while travelling down Ohakune Mountain Road from the Tūroa skifield around 2.30pm on Saturday, injuring a number of passengers and claiming one life.

Glen Eden Intermediate Principal Maree Stavert has addressed a message to parents and caregivers, saying yesterday the school received the sad news that one of its students had passed away as a result of the injuries she sustained in the bus accident.

Ms Stewart said Hannah was a Year 7 student and will be sadly missed by her friends, classmates and teachers.

"We are sure you all join us in expressing our heartfelt condolences to Hannah's family at this extremely difficult time," she wrote.

A young girl died and other passengers were injured in Saturday’s crash. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland