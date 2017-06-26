Government is waiting for a 'magical solution to climate change', High Court hears

The High Court in Wellington has heard that New Zealand's Government is waiting for a 'magical solution' to climate change.

Student Sarah Thomson is taking a judicial review against the Minister for Climate Change, arguing the Government's Paris Climate Agreement targets don't go far enough.

Ms Thomson's lawyer Davey Salmon pointed to documents showing the Government saw an opportunity to increase emission targets as technology advances.

He says it shows they want a 'magical solution'.

Mr Salmon says future generations are not being equally regarded and New Zealand was simply 'shuffling along' with the crowd, waiting for someone else to step out.