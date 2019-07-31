TODAY |

Government votes against inquiry into Lumsden Maternity Centre downgrade

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Southland
Health

The Government's voted against an inquiry into the downgrade of the Lumsden Maternity Centre.

The Health Select Committee announced its decision today after months of delays.

National MP Hamish Walker, who put forward the motion, said he was disappointed with the decision.

"They are only looking into the circumstances that led to the roadside birth and the roll out of the hub model. They are not looking into the downgrade decision because they know it is the wrong one," Mr Walker said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Recent changes to the district saw the closure of the Lumsden Maternity Centre. Source: 1 NEWS

The Lumsden Maternity Centre was downgraded to a maternal hub in April - meaning it's not staffed full-time and is mostly used for ante-natal care and at times, emergency deliveries.

Since then, four women have had emergency births at the centre, including one baby born in the back of an ambulance and another in the facility's carpark.

"We’ve received nothing more than lip service from our local list MPs, who are obviously quite content with mothers and babies safety being put at risk," Mr Walker said.

"Voting down this motion is absolutely ludicrous given four mothers have given birth in emergency situations."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Lumsden Maternity centre was downgraded to a hub last year, meaning the mum had to try make it over an hour away to Invercargill to give birth. Source: 1 NEWS

However, New Zealand First MP based in Clutha-Southland, Mark Patterson said the decision would not distract the Government from working hard to get the best outcome for Southern mums.

"National's motion was an exercise in looking backwards and raking over the coals," he said. "We are focused on finding acceptable solutions and to hold the DHB to account by ensuring they deliver on their undertaking to the community."

The committee is still considering Mr Walkers petition to reopen the centre. A decision is expected next week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Since the primary birthing unit was changed to a maternity hub, babies have been born in an ambulance and in the facility’s carpark. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Southland
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:25
HUHA president Carolyn Press-McKenzie discussed the group’s concerns.
New Zealand in 'a little bit of a crisis around animal welfare', rescue group says
2
First Union is also calling for retailers to give workers enough hours to live on.
Auckland retail workers storm major mall as they demand better pay
3
Coach Steve Hansen said the return of Atu Moli also played a part in Tu’inukuafe’s axing.
Axed Karl Tu’inukuafe 'hasn't done anything wrong' but All Blacks looking for 'mobile, ball-playing props'
4
Patrick’s Pies owner Patrick Lam discussed his award-winning mince and cheese pie.
Seven-time Supreme Pie Awards winner, crowned again last night, reveals secret to success
5
The University of Auckland is investigating a violent incident between pro-China and pro-Hong Kong students.
Female activist knocked to the ground as Hong Kong, China tensions spill over at University of Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:16

Corrections find the phone inmates used to live stream sparring session inside Auckland's Paremoremo prison
01:52
Daniel Nicholas Tuapawa pleaded guilty in the Christchurch District Court of acting in a way that could “cause violence”.

Man in Trump shirt who shouted abuse outside Christchurch mosque sentenced to supervision
00:30
There are warnings on several South Island state highways.

Heavy snow warning for Marlborough as wintry blast moves up the country

Christchurch mosque shooting victim says Mecca trip will 'go a long way'