Government using domestic charter flights to move Kiwis arriving from overseas to self-isolation location

The Government is using domestic charter flights to move Kiwis recently arrived from overseas home to regional centres so they can continue their self-isolations.

Your playlist will load after this ad

According to an official release, the first of these flights carried 57 passengers ­to Wellington and Christchurch today.

"A total of 34 passengers went to Wellington and 23 went to Christchurch. All passengers have been in managed isolation in Auckland hotels since returning to New Zealand from other countries."

"A condition of the flight was that all passengers were required to enter self-isolation once they got off the flight.

"Police will be checking on them and they risk quarantine if they are not abiding by strict isolation requirements," the release said.

It went on to say only those who are fully fit and displaying no symptoms of illness were allowed to depart.

"Within the next few days, two to three flights a day will carry other returning New Zealanders who meet the full criteria for travel and self-isolation from managed isolation in Auckland to regional centres."