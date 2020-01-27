Government urged to take caution over steps to combat foreign interference

An expert in Chinese politics says the Government is taking steps to combat foreign interference, but is urging caution in doing so.

National Party MP Jian Yang, who has been in the position since 2011, had over a decade working in Chinese military intelligence before coming to New Zealand – information he withheld when he arrived in New Zealand. Mr Yang has also refused to speak to the media about the country.



Globally-acclaimed expert professor Ann Marie Brady, who lectures in Chinese politics at the University of Canterbury, called Mr Yang's refusal to hold interviews with independent media "not what we expect of a New Zealand government representative".



“He does accept interviews with the New Zealand Chinese language media. He’s quite prominently featured there, and he also is featured quite prominently in Xinhua News, and also other Chinese government media sources, so there is quite a contrast between his availability to front up to sources that are working closely with the Chinese government or, in fact, Chinese government media, and our independent New Zealand fourth estate," Ms Brady told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning. "So certainly, it’s very concerning and not what we expect of a New Zealand government representative."



She called Chinese interference in New Zealand a “really complex issue”, adding that anyone wishing to understand the topic better should read a paper, written by Ms Brady, called Magic Weapons.

The paper discusses the need for the government to do an assessment of the problem before “coming up with a resilience strategy”. She also recommended looking into weak spots which may be open to interference.



“With our government, officials and our politicians, when they talk about foreign interference, they don’t name the country that is the most responsible for foreign interference. In New Zealand, it’s China."



She said this was due to “diplomatic sensitivities", but added: "We’re a small state, so we’re not like the great powers where might is right – we have to tread carefully.”



Ms Brady said while the National Party appeared to be targeted by Chinese interference, having received at least $1.3 million in political donations associated with China's United Front between 2008 and 2017, it was "not simply a matter of politics, which side of the spectrum you lie on". She said that Labour had also received donations from a person linked to a high-ranking position in the government.



"The idea of [the Chinese United Front] is you form alliances, is what the Chinese Communist Party calls political interference, uniting front work – you form an alliance with people that aren’t of your same political view against a chief enemy, so it’s tactical alliances, but the National Party, indeed, was targeted.



“[National] were in Government for nine years, so they had power, and they were targeted and they received a huge amount more than any other political party ... National had a very bad case of it.