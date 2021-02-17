Government to update nation on Covid-19 alert levels this afternoon

The Government is set to update New Zealanders this afternoon on whether the current Covid-19 alert levels will lift at 11.59pm, or be extended.

The results of more Covid-19 tests are expected today after three members of an Auckland family tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Sunday night the heightened alert levels would stay in place for at least three days - beginning from 11.59pm Sunday.

Cabinet will meet today to discuss the alert levels.

Ardern and Director-General of Heath Dr Ashley Bloomfield will hold a press conference on the matter at 4.30pm.