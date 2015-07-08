Government turns out surprise operating surplus

The New Zealand government posted an unexpected operating surplus in the first five months of the financial year as rising consumer spending boosted GST revenue and a robust labour market raised income tax.

Latest crown accounts for the 11 months to May 31 out today, show a surplus of just over $1.1 billion. Source: istock.com

The operating balance before gains and losses was a surplus of $125 million in the five months ended November 30, compared to a forecast deficit of $457m and turning around a shortfall of $768m a year earlier.

That was largely due to a 5.5 per cent increase in the tax take to $30.41 billion surprising on the upside, with GST about $200m ahead of expectations.

A delay in treaty settlements also saw expenses tracking $161m below expectations at $33.28b.

"Underlying GST is expected to remain above forecast as the GDP data released by Statistics New Zealand on 21 December showed that growth in the September quarter in both private consumption and residential investment was above forecast," the Treasury said.

"Some of this variance is expected to be timing differences, which are expected to reverse out at the next GST filing due date in January."

The November Crown accounts are the first to capture the new administration, which took office in late October.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson outlined the numbers behind the government's 100-day plan at the December half-year fiscal and economic update.

He projected smaller surpluses than his predecessor over the next two years, before bigger ones at the end of the forecast horizon.

"While it's too early to fully establish whether all of this positive variance will remain through the year, some of it is expected to remain," Mr Robertson said.

"The numbers are an initial sign of how businesses have been performing and how consumers have been spending in recent months."

The accounts show net debt at $61.8b, or 22.2 per cent of gross domestic product, down from $63.45b and some $700 million below forecast.