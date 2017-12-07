 

Government to track sexual misconduct in NZ workplaces

The government will soon be keeping a record of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

"The Silence Breakers" represent the numerous women who've told their stories of misconduct by high-profile men.

Source: 1 NEWS

Women's Minister Julie Anne Genter has asked the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment to keep centralised records, which would be collated in the same system it uses for employment complaints and allow it to track any patterns.

The register should be established by July.

The Human Rights Commission has received 215 complaints of sexual harassment in the past three-and-a-half years - nearly 85 per cent from women.

Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Jackie Blue believes the true numbers will be higher and she is pleased MBIE will be collecting the data.

