 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Government tightens rules around sale of farmland to foreigners

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Government is tightening the rules around the sale of farmland larger than five hectares to foreigners.

Farmland

Associate Finance Minister David Parker and Minister for Land Information Eugenie Sage announced this morning they will strengthen New Zealand's overseas investment regime by issuing a new Directive Letter to the Overseas Investment Office.

This new directive tightens restrictions on overseas investment in farms.

"The existing directive is too loose," says Mr Parker. "It only applied to very large farms more than 10 times the average farm size.

"In practice this meant restrictions in sales generally applied to sheep and beef farms over 7,146 ha or a dairy farm more than 1,987ha."

"Today's announcement raises the bar for overseas investments in sensitive land by replacing the existing large farm directive, with a new and much broader, rural land directive which applies to all rural land larger than five hectares other than forestry," says Ms Sage.

The new Directive Letter will come into force on 15 December.

All applications which are being assessed by the OIO at, and from, this date will be subject to the new directive letter.

Related

Politics

Property

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The slip occurred in Birkenhead in the same spot as a slip in October.

Watch: Timelapse video shows the moment Auckland road gives way during large slip


00:35
2
The Deputy PM entertained as National's Paula Bennett tried to tease out more about the unreleased document.

Watch: Winston Peters has Parliament laughing arguing coalition document shrunk because of 'changed font'

00:14
3
South Korean officials have reportedly said the missile came from South Pyongan province.

North Korean ballistic missile lands in Sea of Japan

04:36
4
Chief Executive Ashley Church says the private sector is part of the solution – not the problem.

Rental prices will rise until 'envy-fuelled attacks' on investors stop, Property Institute says

00:24
5
The ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle, and Ms Markle will be baptised and confirmed beforehand.

Kensington Palace announces Harry, Meghan's wedding date

01:40
Up to 12 per cent of children removed from their homes have been harmed while in care, and Andrew Becroft says an inquiry is due.

'It is utterly unacceptable' – Children's Commissioner horrified at number of Kiwi kids harmed while in care

Up to 12 per cent of children removed from their homes have been harmed while in care.

04:36
Chief Executive Ashley Church says the private sector is part of the solution – not the problem.

Rental prices will rise until 'envy-fuelled attacks' on investors stop, Property Institute says

Ashley Church says a capital gains tax would be "insane" and would have "the opposite effect to what the market needs".

03:14
Royal watcher Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills tells Joy Reid St George's Chapel at Windsor is the perfect place for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to wed.

'A very good balance between a public ceremony and private ceremony'

Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills tells Joy Reid St George's Chapel is the perfect place for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to wed.


00:30
The slip occurred in Birkenhead in the same spot as a slip in October.

Watch: Timelapse video shows the moment Auckland road gives way during large slip

The slip occurred in Birkenhead in the same area as a slip in October.

00:40
The man was able to pick himself and was seemingly okay after the incident at Karioitahi Beach.

Graphic video: Man struck and launched onto bonnet of car doing doughnuts on beach south of Auckland

The driver then got out and pushed the man who was hit on Karioitahi Beach. Police are making inquiries.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 