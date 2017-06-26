Government tell High Court 'there is no quick fix for climate change'

The Government has told the High Court in Wellington that there's 'no quick fix for climate change'.

It's day two of a Judicial Hearing, where law student Sarah Thomson's alleging the Government is not doing enough to tackle climate change.

The Government’s lawyer Peter Gunn says his client does not accept that its efforts to reduce emission are conservative.

He says countries set their own targets, taking into account their national circumstances, and that some may not be able to meet the two degree target while others can do more.

Mr Gunn says the Government is aware of technological advances in agriculture that seem promising, including a methane vaccine that will help reduce emissions.

He told the Court that any process must be based on consensus and that climate change reduction needed to be a collective effort.

Earlier today the High Court heard a claim that New Zealand's Government is waiting for a 'magical solution' to climate change

Ms Thomson's lawyer Davey Salmon pointed to documents showing the Government saw an opportunity to increase emission targets as technology advances.

He says it shows they want a 'magical solution'.

Mr Salmon says future generations are not being equally regarded and New Zealand was simply 'shuffling along' with the crowd, waiting for someone else to step out.

"Where one can do more, one must," Mr Salmon said.