'This government talked a big game' - Amy Adams says Budget failed to deliver

National Party finance spokesperson Amy Adams said the government's Budget failed to deliver on pre-election pledges.

Today on TVNZ1's Q+A, host Corin Dann spoke to Ms Adams about her reaction to Budget 2018, delivered on Thursday.

Ms Adams told Mr Dann that tax cuts should not be off the table.

"I would like to make sure that we don't take any more than we need, and I would absolutely want to make sure that, every dollar we do take, we spend effectively and in a targeted way,"she said.