Government to tackle gender pay gap before election

The government has confirmed it will be addressing the gender pay gap issue at some point before the election.

Source: 1 NEWS

Women are campaigning to close the pay gap which stands at 12 per cent.

But in some government departments, like the Ministry of Defence, men get paid up to 37 per cent more.

They have the full support of Paula Bennett who says the issue will be up for debate in the coming months.

"I'm absolutely thrilled there is a campaign because I want to see equal pay and I want to see pay equality," says Ms Bennett.