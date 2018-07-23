TODAY |

Government supporting industry push to trademark manuka honey in China

AAP
More From
New Zealand
Australia
Business
Food and Drink
Asia

The New Zealand government is supporting an industry push to trademark manuka honey in China and shut Australia out of the market.

Manuka honey is a highly-prized commodity across the world, particularly China, for its antibacterial properties as well as consumption.

The honey is produced in southern Australian states and New Zealand where bees gather the nectar of the manuka tree.

While manuka honey is produced on both sides of the Tasman, the NZ industry is shooting for a monopoly into the lucrative Chinese market.

Kiwi producers are to apply to the Beijing Intellectual Property Court to obtain the Chinese certification trade mark that would link the manuka name to New Zealand alone, Nine newspapers reported.

If successful, Australian producers would need to market under a different name - despite it being from the same source.

New Zealand trade minister David Parker says the application carries the government's support, despite likely protests from Australia.

"If it is so entitled, then there's nothing wrong with the industry protecting its intellectual property," he told AAP.

"It's a matter of law as to whether it's entitled to that intellectual property protection.

"That will be a matter of law for ... the regulator in New Zealand and China."

The New Zealand government has pointed to honey in recent weeks as a notable industry experiencing export growth, most recently by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern while in Japan last week.

The Kiwi industry is considered further advanced than its Australian counterpart.

The chairman of the Australian Manuka Honey Association, Paul Callendar, has urged the Australian government to intervene.

"The New Zealand government is involved. This is a major trade issue and the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Trade have got to get involved," Mr Callander told Nine newspapers.

Manuka tree. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Australia
Business
Food and Drink
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
SBW asks Instagram to explain take-down of photo showing himself, fellow Muslim All Black in prayer
2
Trump responds to environmental activist Greta Thunberg after passionate climate change speech at UN
3
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
4
'No religion' officially overtakes Christianity in New Zealand Census stats
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Measles alert for Tongan community after woman with disease attended 'Akilisi Pohiva's Auckland memorial service

Tonga's Morath and Tuitavake out of Rugby World Cup
01:15

Tracey Martin refuses to express confidence in leadership of Royal Commission into Abuse in Care

Rangers search for roving rowi kiwi Aroha