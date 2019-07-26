TODAY |

Government steps into Ihumātao land dispute, halts building activity

1 NEWS
The Government has tonight stepped in to the Auckland Ihumātao land dispute, announcing that all building activity will be stopped until a solution can be reached.

Ihumātao is next to the Ōtuataua Stonefields Historic Reserve in Māngere, home to New Zealand's earliest market gardens and a significant archaeological site on land considered wāhi tapu (sacred) by local hapū and iwi.

Marama Davidson said the Government “cannot simply ignore it and say we can’t intervene”. Source: 1 NEWS

Police this week have made a number of arrests and have maintained a heavy presence after an eviction notice had been served against occupiers.

But tonight the Prime Minister stepped into the debate, following a meeting today between Government representatives, mana whenua, Fletchers, Auckland mayor Phil Goff and other members of Auckland council.

About a hundred demonstrators gathered in Dunedin today to support the Auckland protestors. Source: 1 NEWS

"It’s become clear to us as members of the Government that things have escalated in recent times in the dispute surrounding the housing development in South Auckland," Jacinda Ardern said.

"It was clear to all of us, we have heard here the strong voice of young people, the rangatahi, who feel a really strong connection to the land and feel very strongly about the issues that have been raised.

"At the same time, we hear the perspective of mana whenua who want to see their people housed on ancestral land.

Several Green Party members met with activists, who want to stop a housing development on the sacred Māori land. Source: 1 NEWS

"We haven’t been directly involved in this dispute but we do believe we can try and help facilitate a solution.

"Off the back of the meeting today, as of now there will be no building activity on the land while we take the time to try and work through a solution and find a solution.

"Our expectation is off the back of conversations today, that over the course of the week conversations, hui will be had amongst iwi, particularly those who have an interest with strong leadership from mana whenua," she said.

Ms Ardern said Government ministers Peeni Henare and Willie Jackson will visit the site tomorrow to talk to people occupying the land.

She called for anyone visiting the site to be respectful.
 

Jacinda Ardern made the announcement tonight after days of protests at the South Auckland site. Source: 1 NEWS
