Government to start ground trial of Covid-19 contact tracing card in Rotorua

Some New Zealanders could soon be carrying an extra eftpos-sized card with them as a way to help with contact tracing.

The Government is launching an “on the ground” trial of a contact tracing card in Ngongotahā, a suburb in Rotorua.

Between 500 and 1500 people over the age of 19 are being sought to participate.

Cards can be worn on a lanyard or clipped to the wearer's belt. It will exchange signals with anyone nearby who is also wearing one.

Data collected from the card won’t track a wearer’s location or identity. Instead, it aims to build a “memory of contacts” so a wearer can be quickly alerted if they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

It’s hoped the trial, set to start on November 9, will show how the card could work in a real-world scenario.

It will help authorities determine whether it’s more effective than the current contact-tracing system.

Early trials of a “CovidCard” in May showed the technology struggled in cafés and parties, according to official documents released to Newsroom.

The card performed better in other environments, like office spaces.