Government stands by MSD's decision to kick people out of emergency housing, trying to recoup money

The Government is standing by the Ministry of Social Development's decision to kick people out of emergency housing.

Last night, 1 NEWS revealed that $51 million had been spent on accommodation for those with nowhere to go since 2016.

The Ministry expects to get $5m or 10 per cent of the total back from tenants who were kicked out for “antisocial behaviour”.

The tenants targeted are alleged to have physically and verbally abused Ministry staff, damaged the property where they were staying, and taken or sold illegal drugs.

In a statement, Housing Minister Phil Twyford said the recovery of Emergency Housing Special Needs Grants is “an operational matter for the Ministry of Social Development”.

But he also said for the small number of clients who have to pay money back, “there are good reasons”.

National's housing spokesperson Judith Collins agreed tenants who damaged the properties should be financially culpable.

"Quite rightly people who are like that and behaving like that should be kicked out and yeah they should have to pay back some money too. It's only fair," Ms Collins said.

Agencies like the Salvation Army will step in to provide support to those who are displaced.

The Army’s Major Pam Waugh said the cap of 25 percent of a person's benefit being put as a contribution towards their housing costs is “great as it means that people are paying much less than they otherwise would be for accommodation.”