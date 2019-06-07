Government spending $54 million to improve regions' overloaded court system

Lawyers in the regions are welcoming Government moves to improve the overloaded court system one is calling "virtually swamped".

The Government has announced the addition of ten new district court judges as part of its Wellbeing Budget.

It is welcome news for Whangārei lawyer John Moroney.

"From the time a charge is laid, it can take between 18 months to two years to get a firm trial. That's not fair on the defence and it's not fair on the victim," he told 1 NEWS.

Today the Government stepped in, upping district court judges by 10 to 170 at a cost of $54 million over four years.

District courts deal with more than 200,000 events a year, but the previous cap of 160 judges has struggled to efficiently handle a growing workload.