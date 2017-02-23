Government to spend nearly $3 million on safeguarding rare sea lions

Source:NZN
The government is putting $2.8 million into a new strategy to manage the threats faced by a rare species of sea lion.
Source: 1 NEWS
Conservation Minister Maggie Barry says the population is less than 12,000 and it's estimated about 2000 pups were born on New Zealand's sub-Antarctic islands this season - up 14 per cent on last season.
The first new breeding colony is on the verge of being established on Stewart Island - and she says the main threat will be from people.
"New rangers will implement community education programmes, respond to sea lion incidents and assist in beach monitoring," she said.
There will also be more research into the disease klebsiella pneumonia that kills sea lions.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news