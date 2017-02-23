Government to spend nearly $3 million on safeguarding rare sea lions

The government is putting $2.8 million into a new strategy to manage the threats faced by a rare species of sea lion.

Source: 1 NEWS

Conservation Minister Maggie Barry says the population is less than 12,000 and it's estimated about 2000 pups were born on New Zealand's sub-Antarctic islands this season - up 14 per cent on last season.

The first new breeding colony is on the verge of being established on Stewart Island - and she says the main threat will be from people.

"New rangers will implement community education programmes, respond to sea lion incidents and assist in beach monitoring," she said.