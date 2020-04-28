Government sources 2450 laptops from China so Kiwi kids can learn online

A further 2450 laptops have arrived in New Zealand for students who need one to learn remotely during the pandemic.

The laptops were sourced from Lenovo in China by the Government and will be sent to students late this week, a spokesperson the Education Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Low decile NCEA school students have been the priority for the distribution, with 5750 laptops already being sent to students by the Education Ministry.

Students using laptops Source: Seven Sharp