 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Government silence on Chinese intimidation towards academics 'disturbing'

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Asia

The Prime Minister is being told she must make it clear to China that attempts to intimidate and silence academics here will not be tolerated.

Twenty-nine academics, researchers and human rights advocates have written an open letter to Jacinda Ardern in support of China critic and Canterbury University politics professor Anne-Marie Brady.

"We have been shocked and disturbed by the reports of intimidation and harassment suffered by Professor Anne-Marie Brady," the letter said.

"Attempts to intimidate and harass one academic in New Zealand have implications for freedoms of all the others - and indeed, for the freedoms of all who live here."

The group also urged the prime minister to "make a clear statement in defence of academic freedom" in light of the case and to be "very clear that any intimidation and threats aimed at silencing academic voices in this country will not be tolerated".

It was revealed that Prof Brady had been burgled in February and the police, Interpol and the Security Intelligence Service were investigating the involvement of Chinese spies.

The investigation widened two weeks ago when, in a new twist, Prof Brady's mechanic discovered during a WOF examination, that two of her tyres had also been tampered with.

One of the 29 signatories to the letter, published today, was sociologist and commentator Tze Ming Mok, who said the prime minister was not doing enough to send a clear message to the Chinese government.

"The silence is very conspicuous."

"There is never a bad time to signal really clearly to all our trading partners that we are a particular kind of country, we have particular kinds of standards, and there are some things we will not stand for."

Prof Brady's experiences have already had a chilling effect amongst China-focused experts in this country with many unwilling to comment on the saga publicly, she said.

Margaret Taylor, spokesperson for Amnesty International, which also signed the letter, said it was not only academics but the Chinese community in New Zealand who feared being targeted by their former government.

"People who have spoken to us, and they are very brave for doing so, are terrified that if they do speak out they will come under the attention of the Chinese authorities.

"Many of them don't speak to their family members, they're too scared to contact anybody at home."

Prof Brady said she felt "humbled" by the support, not only from her peers who signed the letter but from the wider public since the story about the burglaries broke.

But she was just doing her job, she said.

"The Education Act requires all political leaders and government agencies to protect and defend our academic freedom and uphold the critic and conscience role of the academic.

"So I do my job, and I expect the government to do their job."

A spokesperson for the prime minister said she supported and defended the legal right to academic freedom, as set out in law.

"The matters contained in this letter are under investigation by the police and it is not appropriate to comment on them before the investigation is finished."

But Prof Brady said the investigation was over, and the issue was now in the government's hands.

"The police have done a really great job and a thorough investigation has been completed. The next step now is the political will that needs to have the guts to face up to the situation."

By Anusha Bradley
rnz.co.nz

Corin Dann interviews China expert Professor Anne-Marie Brady on foreign influence in our political process. Source: Q+A
Topics
New Zealand
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two participants kiss as Gay rights activists and supporters walk during annual gay pride gathering in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. Earlier this year, India's top court struck down a colonial-era law that made homosexual acts punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a landmark victory for gay rights in the world's largest democracy. (AP Photo/Prem Singh)
Watch: Hundreds march at Pride parade in New Delhi to fight India's LGBTQI stigma
2
After a similar incident against South Africa, Farrell got away with another shot this morning.
'The referee said it was good' - Eddie Jones hits back at Owen Farrell criticism
3
Candi Hawtin, 15, narrowly avoided losing her eye after she was shot in the face with a homemade dart.
'There's a screw sticking out of your face' - Australian teenager left with screw lodged in cheek after drive-by blow dart attack
4
The National leader says the minority parties in the government, particularly NZ First, are worried about their popularity.
'Worried' NZ First behind calls for referendum on lowering MMP threshold, says Simon Bridges
5
The 15s team huddled in the middle of the Stade de France pitch after their 21-14 triumph.
Watch: Fiji celebrates historic win over France with beautiful hymn in middle of pitch
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Live stream: Breakfast
01:52
The warning comes amid concerns expressed here about alleged influence of China in our politics.

Be careful not to drift towards 'China panic' warns Australia's foreign minister
02:03
The changes will hope to see more projects funded and faster decision making around where funding should go.

Government announces changes to tourism infrastructure fund as councils cry out for help
The loud alarms went off three times from 1.30am this morning.

Phones ring across the country as Civil Defence emergency alert is tested