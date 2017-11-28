Government signals tightening of laws to stamp out seismic blasting oil exploration

The Government says it can't stop the world's largest seismic survey ship searching for oil in the Taranaki Basin.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is signalling a law change that could prevent future visits.

The Amazon Warrior is in New Zealand waters, ready to search for oil for OMV.

Energy Minister Megan Woods says her hands are tied by current legislation. It's likely she'll have to grant a permit to allow the vessel to seismic blast over the coming summer.

"This is a situation where there is a very narrow set of criteria. I've been talking with ministerial colleagues around different legislation that they might be able to look at. But there seems to be all the indications that this will be an application that will be allowed," Ms Woods said.

Ms Ardern says the criteria on which the Government can make a decision are "strict".

"Much stricter than I would have thought could be reasonable. I think it is only fair that we look at whether or not that legislation is necessarily fit for purpose," she said.

Greenpeace says the Government could act to change the law now.

It comes as Texan oil giant Anadarko announced it is to close its New Zealand operations.