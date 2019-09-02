Government set to unveil changes to KiwiBuild today

The highly anticipated KiwiBuild reset will be announced today.



Housing Minister Megan Woods will reveal changes to the programme, which 1 NEWS understands will include a rent to own scheme.

On Monday, 1 NEWS political reporter, Benedict Collins, outlined the rent-to-own scheme that's thought to be included in the reset.

"We've learned today that part of the KiwiBuild reset will include a scheme aimed at giving renters a hand up into home ownership.

"Under a rent-to-own scheme each week a portion of someone's rent would be set aside and that money would be used to build up equity or a deposit for that home so that eventually the renter could buy it off the Government, or off a community housing provider, and own it themselves.

"The Green Party have said all along this should be part of the KiwiBuild programme," Collins said.