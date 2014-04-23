Government set to make decision on future of three strikes law in two weeks

Source:
The Government is set to make a decision on the future of the three strikes law in two weeks.
Prison bars
Source: 1 NEWS
The three strikes law allows repeat violent offenders to receive a maximum prison sentence.
Justice Minister Andrew Little has tonight called the law a "gimmick" saying it hasn't reduced crime rates and failed to act as an effective deterrent.
Cabinet will debate a range on other reforms around sentencing.
In November Mr Little signalled the three strikes law would be scrapped.
