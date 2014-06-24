Government to sell 40 homes built as temporary accommodation after 2011 Christchurch earthquake

The government is selling 40 houses in Christchurch, built as temporary accommodation after the earthquake, to Housing NZ and first home buyers.

A building site.

They're in Rangers Park Village, which sprung up after the 2011 disaster, and has been used by 240 households over the past four years.

Seven are being sold to Housing NZ and 33 will be sold to first home buyers under the KiwiSaver HomeStart scheme.

Building and Construction Minister Nick Smith says when the village was built a decision was made to put up quality homes that could be used for permanent housing.

"The demand for temporary housing has been reducing and is now at a point that it is appropriate to sell the homes," he said.

The 40 properties are a mixture of two, three and four bedroom homes in stand alone, townhouse and duplex styles.