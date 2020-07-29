Government seeks to charge $3100 isolation fee for those who enter NZ temporarily

The Government will introduce legislation in Parliament today intended to recover some of the costs of managed isolation.

A managed isolation hotel. Source: 1 NEWS

“As minister I am proposing to only charge New Zealanders who enter temporarily, or who leave New Zealand after the regulations come into force," said Housing Minister Megan Woods.

"Temporary visa holders would have to pay unless they were ordinarily resident in New Zealand before the border closure, and left before the border closure.

"I intend to seek Cabinet agreement to a charging structure of $3100 per person in a room, $950 for each additional adult and $475 for each additional child sharing the room. There will also be mechanisms to allow charges to be waived in full or in part.”

Managed isolation and quarantine facilities at the border are set to cost taxpayers almost half a billion dollars this year.

A spokesperson for Ms Woods, the minister responsible for the facilities, has confirmed to 1 NEWS that in recent weeks an extra $100 million has been added to meet the costs for the rest of the year.

It takes the total budget to $479 million.

Jacinda Ardern said last month the Government was considering making people in managed isolation pay for part of the cost, and reiterating her view New Zealanders going on overseas holidays should pay for their stay on return.

National has confirmed it would charge travellers entering the country $3000 to help cover the costs of managed isolation and quarantining, should they be elected to Government.