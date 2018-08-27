Government says respect, openness and learning among principles for historical abuse inquiry

The set of principles have been released on how the Government will respond to the Royal Commission into historical abuse in state care and in the care of faith-based institutions.

The inquiry was announced in February by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who said at the time it was a "chance to confront our history and make sure we don’t make the same mistakes again", it was extended in November to include children abused in faith-based institutions.

Today, Minister for State Services Chris Hipkins released the principles of the response, which are: Manaakitanga (showing respect), openness, transparency, learning (using learnings from the commission and survivors to improve systems), alligining agencies and meeting obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

"In setting out the principles, we have taken an important step in the vital task of rebuilding trust between Government and children who were abused while they were in state care," Mr Hipkins said.

"The Government is determined to take action in a transparent, coordinated and timely way to ensure such wide scale abuse over such a long period can never be allowed to happen again."

"It is thought that at least half of children in state care were Māori. It is vital that their experiences are recognised and respected by Crown agencies. My expectation is that our principles-based cross-agency approach will help enable this. The concerns of Pacific people and people with disabilities also needed to be addressed."

He said the Royal Commission may make recommendations and Mr Hipkins expected agencies to begin work as they are released.

Eleven Government agencies are responding to the inquiry, with the interim report due in December, 2020 and the final report will be released in January, 2023.

A Royal Commission is reserved for the most serious issues of public importance.

