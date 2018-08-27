TODAY |

Government says respect, openness and learning among principles for historical abuse inquiry

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

The set of principles have been released on how the Government will respond to the Royal Commission into historical abuse in state care and in the care of faith-based institutions.

The inquiry was announced in February by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who said at the time it was a "chance to confront our history and make sure we don’t make the same mistakes again", it was extended in November to include children abused in faith-based institutions.

Today, Minister for State Services Chris Hipkins released the principles of the response, which are: Manaakitanga (showing respect), openness, transparency, learning (using learnings from the commission and survivors to improve systems), alligining agencies and meeting obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi. 

"In setting out the principles, we have taken an important step in the vital task of rebuilding trust between Government and children who were abused while they were in state care," Mr Hipkins said. 

"The Government is determined to take action in a transparent, coordinated and timely way to ensure such wide scale abuse over such a long period can never be allowed to happen again."

"It is thought that at least half of children in state care were Māori. It is vital that their experiences are recognised and respected by Crown agencies. My expectation is that our principles-based cross-agency approach will help enable this. The concerns of Pacific people and people with disabilities also needed to be addressed."

He said the Royal Commission may make recommendations and Mr Hipkins expected agencies to begin work as they are released. 

Eleven Government agencies are responding to the inquiry, with the interim report due in December, 2020 and the final report will be released in January, 2023. 

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the extension today. Source: 1 NEWS

    A Royal Commission is reserved for the most serious issues of public importance.

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      The PM she expected it would make for “very grim reading”. Source: 1 NEWS

      The report looks at physical, sexual, emotional and psychological abuse, and neglect. Following consultation, it will look into inadequate care or improper treatment resulting in serious physical or mental harm.

      Speaking on TVNZ 1’s Q+A, Chris Hipkins said teachers also need to committ to the process.
      Source: 1 NEWS
      More From
      New Zealand
      Politics
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      02:19
      National voted against the suspension but the Government had the numbers.
      National MP Nick Smith suspended from the House for 'grossly disorderly conduct'
      2
      A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.
      Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony
      3
      Prince William welcomed his brother Prince Harry to the new club of parenting.
      Prince William, Kate 'absolutely thrilled' over birth of nephew
      4
      Fonterra changes milk tanker schedule for biggest fan, Waikato man with incredibly rare syndrome
      5
      New Zealand cash, money or currency. Notes and coins
      Banks start cutting mortgage rates after OCR lowered for first time in over two years
      MORE FROM
      New Zealand
      MORE
      A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image).

      Two people killed in Waikato crash
      05:30
      More than a quarter of a million Kiwi children live in poverty in New Zealand, and despite the good economy and efforts by governments the numbers haven’t improved, expert says.

      Call on Government to do more for child poverty as numbers remain unchanged
      07:55
      The National deputy leader said she felt the “genuineness” of who she was despite being unable to speak the language.

      'Genuineness of who we are' - Paula Bennett speaks out after being accused of being 'not Māori enough'
      teacher classroom

      Rising rates of violence against teachers - survey