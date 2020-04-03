Government says it is ramping up coronavirus testing, but doctor warns there are no kits

A Christchurch doctor says her practice has no coronavirus testing kits available, despite health officials encouraging doctors to continue testing.

Theresa, who asked TVNZ not to share her surname, says the Government is telling the public one thing when the reality is something else.

In yesterday’s Ministry of Health Covid-19 update, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told media “there is no reason why and there won’t be any reason why all practices won’t have swabs”.

The Government this week widened the testing criteria, with the hope more testing could be done. It allows anyone with Covid-19 symptoms to be tested, even if they don’t have a history of travel or exposure to another case. But the doctor says there are no test kits for her practice.

The South Island GP told TVNZ1's Breakfast there is no word on when it will be provided with any.

“We have been told that there are no swabs to provide our practice at the moment,” said the doctor.

“I can understand in this sort of situation that there’s going to be a supply and distribution issue and clearly the priority goes to the testing centres. We have a testing centre here in Christchurch, but in terms of a practice we just don’t have any swabs at the moment. We’ve been told that we can’t get any because there are none and we haven’t been told when we might be able to get some.”

The GP doesn’t think her practice is the only one without test kits.

“When the officials are on the television, radio and in the media and they are telling the public one thing and then the public have this expectation and then when they turn up to us or they talk to us and their reality is completely different,” she said.

One Auckland coronavirus victim who was turned away from a testing station twice, despite showing symptoms, believes there is an issue with the testing process.

Geoff Muliaga Brown’s case was confirmed before the Government announced its criteria changes, but on TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning he encouraged Kiwis with symptoms to keep pushing for a test.

“If you get turned away just keep trying. A lot of people are concerned at the moment. A lot of people are dealing with it differently but everybody’s different. Push the Healthline. Definitely push yourself to get seen,” Mr Brown said.

Mr Brown is now at home in recovery mode, but he had been hospitalised with coronavirus.

National leader Simon Bridges said this week he looked forward to seeing an increase in the number of tests being conducted.

Mr Bridges said there are "many probable cases who have not been able to get tested" because of the original overseas link requirement.

He said "the criteria needs to be clear and broad and clinicians need the resources to conduct the tests."