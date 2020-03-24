Government says no decision on whether The Warehouse will remain open during coronavirus shutdown

The Government says it hasn't made a decision on whether or not the Warehouse will be keeping its doors open during New Zealand's coronavirus shutdown.

This is despite the retailer releasing a statement this morning saying it would remain open.

Outlets deemed essential services will remain open during the four-week lockdown, which begins tomorrow evening, but in a statement to the sharemarket, The Warehouse said it was a key provider of goods to the country.

Its online stores and fulfillment centres, which also service Torpedo7, Noel Leeming and Warehouse Stationary, they said would also operate.

"In the past two weeks the group has seen unprecedented demand for essential items across all our brands. Goods sold included essential items to prepare themselves for the mandatory isolation period of at least four weeks," it said.

"We are working with New Zealand's two major supermarkets to submit to Government personal protection equipment requirements and supply for our people," the statement said.

However, at a press briefing this afternoon, Paul Stocks, deputy chief executive of MBIE disputed this.

"The Government has not decided if The Warerhouse will be open, we are working through the firms that will be allowed to open.