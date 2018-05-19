 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Government says it'll enter into treaty negotiations for the Tongariro National Park

share

Yvonne Tahana 

1 NEWS Maori Affairs Reporter

Treaty negotiations for the Tongariro National Park will get under way by July, Andrew Little has confirmed.

Located in the central North Island, it's the country's oldest park and attracts a million visitors a year.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Labour minister for the portfolio told 1 NEWS a settlement was long overdue.

"It is about putting to rest 178 years of oppression and confiscation and suppression. So this is the stuff that lifts the spirit again," Mr Little said.

The 80,000 hectare national park is the country’s oldest and gets over a million visitors a year.

It takes in the volcanic plateau and includes Mt Tongariro, Ngaruahoe and Ruapehu.

Ngati Tuwharetoa made what's known as a tuku or gift of parts of the mountains in 1887.

But the Waitangi Tribunal's found that that gift amounted to an offer of partnership – with the Crown as joint custodians.

It also found the Crown didn't provide compensation for land which became part of the national park.

Related

Maori Issues

Yvonne Tahana

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:18
1
1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid gives a last minute round up ahead of the Royal Wedding.

Detailed itinerary: Your guide to the times, details and people of Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

2
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry laughing.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive official titles

3
Blues halfback Augustine Pulu scores a try. Super Rugby, Crusaders v Blues, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Friday, 17 March, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Rieko Ioane gets Blues back into game as Crusaders reduced to 14 men

4
Police car generic.

One person dies in rafting accident at Skippers Canyon, Queenstown

02:51
5
The National leader called Budget 2018 "flabby spending".

'What the hell is going on here?' - National leader says Winston Peters one reason for 'flabby' spending

Royal Wedding: Official Order of Service released to public (link to view inside)

The Order of Service includes full details of the processions, hymns, music and prayers.

FILE - In this April 25, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day at Westminster Abbey in London. The couple will wed on May 19. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP, File)

Meghan Markle's father reveals his thoughts about Prince Charles walking his daughter down the aisle

Kensington Palace made the announcement following the news that Meghan's father Thomas won't attend the Royal Wedding for health reasons.

02:18
1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid gives a last minute round up ahead of the Royal Wedding.

Detailed itinerary: Your guide to the times, details and people of Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

Here's everything you need to know about the Royal Wedding tonight, including New Zealand times for each part of the ceremony, assembled in one place.

Bailey Patmore

'We just wish they would pull over' - Police name teen who died riding in the boot of stolen car which fled police near Wellington

The officer who gave chase was a dog handler, and he noticed the car, which had five people travelling in it as well as one person in the boot.

01:30
Police also found explosives inside Santa Fe High School, as well as in adjacent areas.

At least ten people killed by gunman at Texas high school

The gunman came in with a revolver and started shooting, and police found explosives inside the school and in nearby areas.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 