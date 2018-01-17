Government says forestry sector's shocking workplace fatality rate must improve

With 31 forestry workers losing their lives over the last seven years being a forestry worker is the nation's most dangerous job, with the new government wanting to improve safety measures in the industry.

One forestry site run in Marlborough by Gale Contracting has embraced mechanisation as it looks to improve health and safety standards.

"Now 95 per cent of our tree falling is mechanised, it's done by the machine rather than a man on a chainsaw," Lee Perry from Gale Contracting told 1 NEWS.

Nationally the mechanisation of tree felling has increased from 23 to 53 per cent while log processing is now at 95 per cent.

"Looking at an operation like this one it demonstrates you can look after your workers, you can pay them well you can run a good operation and make a profit," Minister of Workplace Safety Iain Lees-Galloway said.

Five forestry workers died last year, the fourth year in a row the number of fatalities increased.

Injuries have also been rising, from an average of 15 per 1000 workers in September 2014, to 18 per 1000 workers in March last year.

With all the changes in the industry there is one thing that may always remain according to Mr Perry from Gale Contracting.