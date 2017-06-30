Government rolls out funding boost for Youthline

The Government has pledged nearly $1 million for Youthline, in a boost for mental health services for Kiwi youth.

It’s an additional investment alongside the Covid-19 mental health and wellbeing response, helping to improve online support systems for young people.

This also comes after the Government announced a $4 million funding boost for Rainbow Youth mental health services last month.

Health Minister Andrew Little says the funding boost with help support thousands more Kiwi kids in need.

“Supporting Youthline means we are supporting young people across the whole country to be able to connect with someone who cares and can listen if they feel they need some help."

Alongside supporting Youthline, the Government is also funding youth-specific mental health and addiction programmes around the country.

Little says it’s critical that young New Zealanders have a wide range of support available that’s “youth friendly and reflects their specific needs”.

The new funding is set to make a huge different in ensuring Youthline’s able to offer its services to more people, according to CEO Shae Ronald.

“It’s encouraging to see increasing numbers of young people reaching out for help. We want people to know that it’s okay to not be okay – and that help is available if they need it," Ronald said.