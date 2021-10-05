Government reviewing Covid safety measures for teachers

The Ministry of Education is reviewing whether teachers and other staff across schools and early childhood centres should be required to be vaccinated.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said they are "very conscious" of how vulnerable children are to the virus, with many still unable to be vaccinated.

Under the Ministry of Health's current guidelines, only children aged 12 years old and above are elligable for the Covid-19 vaccine in New Zealand.

Ardern added that Education Minister Chris Hipkins is in the process of seeking advice in how to make learning environments safer from spreading coronavirus.

"We are very conscious of the need to provide parents, students and children with as much safety as we can," she said.

"So, at the moment, the Ministry of Education is looking at the suite of tools available to us; how are vaccinations used in an education environment, how do we use masks and how do we do testing."

She said part of what is being considered is whether or not requirements around masks, testing and vaccination of staff are needed to ensure childrens' safety.

"Top of mind for us though, we've got a group of children that can't be vaccinated so we need to do everything we can to keep them safe."

The Ministry of Education is set to make announcements over the coming weeks in preparation for the reopening of schools.

When Auckland students will be allowed back in the classroom is still being reviewed as part of its Level 3 roadmap.



At this stage, schools are expected to reopen following the school holidays on October 18, pending public health advice.