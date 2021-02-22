Government to review whether Auckland will remain at Alert Level 2 today

The Government will be reviewing the country’s Covid-19 alert levels today.

Auckland is currently at Alert Level 2 while the rest of the country is at Level 1.

Cabinet will also consider today whether face coverings will remain mandatory on public transport in Alert Level 1 and 2. Until last week, only Aucklanders have been required to wear face masks on public transport at all alert levels.

There have been no new cases of Covid-19 detected in the community since Friday, when a household contact of three previous cases in Auckland tested positive for the virus.

The Ministry of Health has said all close contacts of the latest community outbreak have returned negative test results.

People wearing face masks in Auckland. Source: Getty

Papatoetoe High School, where three students who contracted the virus had attended, will also re-open today to students and staff who return a negative test.

Crowd rules under Level 2 mean up to 100 people can gather at events, including funerals and tangihanga.

The same maximum number is allowed in bars and other hospitality venues, but different groups of customers must be separated, seated and served by a single person.

Social distancing is required in places like supermarkets and retail stores.