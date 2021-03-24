Government reveals who may be eligible for an early Covid-19 jab so they can travel overseas

The people who may be eligible for early jabs of the Covid-19 vaccine are those travelling overseas for events of 'national significance' or needing to travel on compassionate grounds.

"A very high threshold has been set," Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

To receive both doses of a vaccine early under compassionate grounds, a person needs to show they have to travel to provide critical care and protection for a dependent, access critical medical care not available in New Zealand or to visit an immediate family member who is dying.

"This does not include reuniting with family, attending a funeral or memorial service, or attending a school or university," Hipkins said.

To receive a vaccine for a nationally significant reason, a person needs to be representing New Zealand in an official capacity, be going to significant international events or be in an official non-government capacity.

"The key yardstick here is people travelling in an official capacity and ensuring their participation is in our national interest," Hipkins said.

"We also expect these requests will need to be made by the appropriate agency or association on behalf of the individual, not by individuals themselves."

"The final consideration is the level of risk travellers will be exposed to Covid-19 in the destination country."

Hipkins said Olympic athletes and those playing in national sports teams at a significant event would be considered, not those wanting to travel for school sport.

About 41,500 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in New Zealand so far.

The Government announced earlier this month the order in which New Zealanders will receive the Covid-19 vaccine, dependent on occupation, location, age and if they have an underlying health condition.